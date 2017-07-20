Chicano Con Returns to Barrio Logan

By Mario A. Cortez

Chicano Con, Barrio Logan’s answer to nearby Comic-Con, is back for a third year of blending Latinx pop culture with great brews and special guests.

Back in 2015, after seeing barrio Logan be ignored once again by Comic-Con despite the proximity to the event, Border X Brewing owner David Favela opened his tasting room’s back lot for the first time for those who couldn’t attend the downtown convention.

Over 500 people came out for an arts show, lucha libre matches and many kid-friendly activities such as painting and comic book giveaways, all hosted at Chicano Con. Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro even made a surprise appearance at the 2015 edition of this new Barrio Logan tradition.

This year Chicano-Con is bigger than ever, taking place over three days and featuring guests such as nationally-syndicated comics writer Lalo Alcaraz and Junco, Barrio Logan’s very own cartoonist.

Activities for Chicano Con 2017 will include a panel featuring Alcaraz on Friday, activities and a costume contest for kids and a piñata breaking party for adults on Saturday, and live sketches from Junco as well as a DJ set by DJ Bob Green on Sunday.

Chicano Con will take place at Border X Brewing, located on 2181 Logan Avenue in San Diego.