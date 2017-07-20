Entertainment

Chicano Con Returns to Barrio Logan

July 20, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Chicano Con, Barrio Logan’s answer to nearby Comic-Con, is back for a third year of blending Latinx pop culture with great brews and special guests.

Back in 2015, after seeing barrio Logan be ignored once again by Comic-Con despite the proximity to the event, Border X Brewing owner David Favela opened his tasting room’s back lot for the first time for those who couldn’t attend the downtown convention.

Over 500 people came out for an arts show, lucha libre matches and many kid-friendly activities such as painting and comic book giveaways, all hosted at Chicano Con. Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro even made a surprise appearance at the 2015 edition of this new Barrio Logan tradition.

This year Chicano-Con is bigger than ever, taking place over three days and featuring guests such as nationally-syndicated comics writer Lalo Alcaraz and Junco, Barrio Logan’s very own cartoonist.

Activities for Chicano Con 2017 will include a panel featuring Alcaraz on Friday, activities and a costume contest for kids and a piñata breaking party for adults on Saturday, and live sketches from Junco as well as a DJ set by DJ Bob Green on Sunday.

Chicano Con will take place at Border X Brewing, located on 2181 Logan Avenue in San Diego.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment chicanocon_t400

    Chicano Con Returns to Barrio Logan

    By Mario A. Cortez Chicano Con, Barrio Logan’s answer to nearby Comic-Con, is back for a third year of blending Latinx pop culture with great brews and special guests. Back in 2015, after seeing barrio Logan be ignored once again by Comic-Con despite the proximity to the event, Border X Brewing owner David Favela opened […]

  • SPORTS XOLOS

    Una Nueva Jauría Busca la Corona

    Tras renovar técnico y plantel, los Xoloitzcuintles del Club Tijuana buscarán hacerse del campeonato de la Liga MX por segunda ocasión. Por Mario A. Cortez La noche de este viernes saltarán los Xolos a la cancha del Estadio Caliente por primera vez desde el mes de mayo. Este torneo, la directiva tiene en la mira […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits File_005

    ¡Pásele con La Guerrerense!

    Por Eduardo Rueda Hoy saldré de la rutina y te llevaré a que conozcas por medio de este relato a una persona que, a base de esfuerzo y dedicación, ha sobresalido en el mundo culinario. Sabina Bandera, mejor conocida como “La Güerita” o “La Guerrerense”, es originaria del Estado de Guerrero, México. Ella llegó hace […]