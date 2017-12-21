Café Virtuoso: A Good Coffee Habit

By La Prensa San Diego Staff

While there are many places around San Diego to get your caffeine fix, not any shop can make a truly special cup of coffee, let alone use the finest ingredients.

Café Virtuoso, located in Barrio Logan, crafts their drinks using only the highest quality, fair-trade and organic certified coffee beans and tea from around the world, all of which is roasted in-house.

Featuring a robust menu, which includes items ranging from drip coffee to exquisite mixed drinks, Café Virtuoso will definitely become a favorite of yours, turning your coffee habit into a good one.

This holiday season, be sure to check out some of our staff’s favorite holiday drinks from Café Virtuoso!

Peruvian Miniature Mocha

Single origin espresso, silky Peruvian chocolate, Straus milk – “Just like eating fresh chocolate covered blueberries”

Classic Peppermint Mocha

House espresso, peppermint flavored syrup, decadent dark chocolate, Straus milk – topped with whipped cream and peppermint flakes

Blended Mocha Crunch

Nitro cold brew, pulverized chocolate base, chocolate covered espresso beans, Status milk – blended with ice, drizzled with chocolate sauce for decoration

Café Virtuoso is located on 1616 National Ave, San Diego and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.