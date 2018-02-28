Brazilian Brewers Celebrate Carnival

By Mario A. Cortez

Local beer lovers could experience a bit of Brazil this Saturday as Novo Brazil Brewing celebrated its second annual carnival event at its Eastlake headquarters.

The family-friendly event featured live Brazilian bands, arts and crafts for kids, food vendors, samba dancers, and of course, the great beer Novo Brazil has become known for.

Novo Brazil founding partner and brewer Eduardo Pentagna spoke with La Prensa San Diego about the event and the new beers joining their award-winning taplist.

“The idea is to show Americans a little bit of our Brazilian culture and who we are proud to be,” said Pentagna. “We are an American brewery run by Brazilians, and we want to show to everyone the love from Brazil.”

Some of that love from Brazil comes in the form of the coconut lager, a special brew made exclusively for Saturday’s carnival.

“We have a lot of coconuts in Brazil, so we wanted to make this beer,” said Pentagna. “It has some sweet notes and its refreshing.”

Other new arrivals were the Novo Kings Hazy IPA, a collaboration with Rancho Cucamonga-based King’s Brewing, Jobim DOuble IPA, and a new batch of last year’s smash hit Pool Party IPA.

Novo Brazil also officially unveiled its new toucan logos and updated image as a part of the celebration.

“We wanted to show off our new branding today,” Pentagna said. “We are evolving, we are growing with Chula Vista and most importantly, we just wanna have fun.”

Novo Brazil Brewing is located at 900 Lane Avenue in Chula Vista.