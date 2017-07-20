And They’re Off at Del Mar!

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

On Wednesday, July 19, one of the most glamorous events in San Diego County kicked off with outrageous hat contests and adrenaline filled races at Opening Day in Del Mar.

More than 40,000 people, only from San Diego but also visitors from all around the world, attended Opening Day.

The Del Mar fairgrounds filled with deep fried food booths, giant impossible to win stuffed animals, and fair rides just two weeks ago, were transformed an area for fashionable and creative individuals to showcase their Del Mar looks.

Despite the humid weather, Del Mar race fans were strutting around the fairgrounds in their best outfits and hats. The 23rd annual Opening Day Hats Contest drew in more than 300 contestants who competed for a chance to win more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Winner of the hat contest included:

Grand Prize winner Christina Stutz

Best Flowers Christine Best

Best Fascinator Mollie Cameron

Most Glamorous Lauren Donahue

Best Racing Theme Lauren Jenkins