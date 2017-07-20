Entertainment

And They’re Off at Del Mar!

July 20, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

On Wednesday, July 19, one of the most glamorous events in San Diego County kicked off with outrageous hat contests and adrenaline filled races at Opening Day in Del Mar.

More than 40,000 people, only from San Diego but also visitors from all around the world, attended Opening Day.

The Del Mar fairgrounds filled with deep fried food booths, giant impossible to win stuffed animals, and fair rides just two weeks ago, were transformed an area for fashionable and creative individuals to showcase their Del Mar looks.

Despite the humid weather, Del Mar race fans were strutting around the fairgrounds in their best outfits and hats. The 23rd annual Opening Day Hats Contest drew in more than 300 contestants who competed for a chance to win more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Winner of the hat contest included:
Grand Prize winner Christina Stutz
Best Flowers Christine Best
Best Fascinator Mollie Cameron
Most Glamorous Lauren Donahue
Best Racing Theme Lauren Jenkins

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment chicanocon_t400

    Chicano Con Returns to Barrio Logan

    By Mario A. Cortez Chicano Con, Barrio Logan’s answer to nearby Comic-Con, is back for a third year of blending Latinx pop culture with great brews and special guests. Back in 2015, after seeing barrio Logan be ignored once again by Comic-Con despite the proximity to the event, Border X Brewing owner David Favela opened […]

  • SPORTS XOLOS

    Una Nueva Jauría Busca la Corona

    Tras renovar técnico y plantel, los Xoloitzcuintles del Club Tijuana buscarán hacerse del campeonato de la Liga MX por segunda ocasión. Por Mario A. Cortez La noche de este viernes saltarán los Xolos a la cancha del Estadio Caliente por primera vez desde el mes de mayo. Este torneo, la directiva tiene en la mira […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits File_005

    ¡Pásele con La Guerrerense!

    Por Eduardo Rueda Hoy saldré de la rutina y te llevaré a que conozcas por medio de este relato a una persona que, a base de esfuerzo y dedicación, ha sobresalido en el mundo culinario. Sabina Bandera, mejor conocida como “La Güerita” o “La Guerrerense”, es originaria del Estado de Guerrero, México. Ella llegó hace […]