All Women Art Show Exhibition

By Diana Rodriguez

With nine art districts, San Diego is an example of local talent and innovative proposals demonstrating the constantly evolving creative side of the city.

Entrepreneur Juan Pablo Franco and architect Alvaro Moragrega, founders of FM Art Gallery, partnered with a common purpose, revive the habit and taste for the acquisition of fine art and strengthen the appreciation of unique art pieces and their creators.

The Franco Moragrega Contemporary Art Gallery is the newest addition to the trendy 9th Art District of San Diego, and the first fine art gallery in the area. The stylishly minimalist gallery exhibits emerging, mid-career and established local and international artists creating contemporary works on paper, paintings and fine art photography.

Last week, F•M issued a call for artist entries for an upcoming exhibition to celebrate and embrace the success of women in the field of art and design. Four female artists will be selected from the pool of applicants, and their portfolios will be juried by F•M’s Board.

The contemporary art gallery’s 4,500 square-foot warehouse will be filled with more than 50 fine art pieces created solely by women artists, including paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures, mixed media, video installations, and performing arts.

This is a women only collective exhibition that will open to the public on Sept. 22 and will run until Sept. 29. All artist, 18 years or older residing in the United States, are encouraged to enter. Submission must be original artwork, created within the last three years.

Artists are invited to submit their proposals at www.francomoragrega.com/call-for-artists. Application deadline is Aug. 31 and the four artists selected to participate will be announced Sept. 5.