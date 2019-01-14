A Stylist That Suits Your Needs

By La Prensa San Diego Staff

There’s a waiting room inside the South Coast Plaza Macy’s personal stylist department, and on one of the dressing rooms there’s a sign that reads “Ken’s appointment.”

La Prensa San Diego’s art director Tracy Powell spent the early afternoon with Kenneth Marshall, Macy’s fashion stylist, to find the right clothes for his needs.

Dressed in a suit with a bowtie, Marshall says his interest in fashion began at an early age. He specifically recalls a childhood memory of his mother getting his clothes tailor-made.

“It’s just always been in my blood,” he says.

Marshall started working for Macy’s in 2004 and began in the women’s shoe department where he worked his way up to becoming a stylist for both men and women.

A sense of fashion is certainly needed in this kind of career, but a passion for styling is also a big factor. Marshall takes it to another level with Macy’s by working with local nonprofits and churches on educational seminars on dressing for success.

And while styling can be intimidating for some people, it’s really a matter of having a little bit of help.

So, how can people go about finding a stylist? Well, Marshall recommends Macy’s complementary stylist service because there is no pressure to purchase items. Macy’s personal stylist department, MyStyle, is available at all stores and clients can book an appointment online or call.

And, what should people look to learn from their stylist experience? Marshall says it depends on what the individual is looking for in their wardrobe because some people are concerned with sizing and others are simply looking for an outfit for a special occasion.

Marshall picked out three outfits for Powell, two of which are definitely outfits that he would have never picked out himself, he shares.

“ I have always considered myself to be fashionable person with a distinctive style and color scheme,” says Powell. “Ken took me out of my comfort zone and chose items I would normally pass up.”

Marshall says that’s a common reaction from people but in the end he always reminds clients to dress in what feels comfortable or most like themselves.

“If you feel subconscious putting it on, you’re going to feel subconscious in it,” says Marshall, “so, just buy what you love.”

Marshall selected outfits for Powell and even explained why sizing is important and how that can shape the overall look of the outfit. While most people think they have to splurge on something expensive, Marshall says the fit is what’s most important when it come to styling.

“You find your fit, you find your suit,” says Marshall. “You can buy a $15,000 suit, but if it doesn’t drape on you properly, it’s just a suit.”

To schedule an appointment with a personal stylist visit macys.com or call 1-800-343-0121.

In the end, La Prensa’s art director left with a better understanding of embracing his own style, while also keeping an open mind about trying new things.

“I loved every outfit he choose for me. I am now forever a fan of stylist and now Ken is my personal stylist,” says Powell.