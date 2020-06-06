Fox and Right Misinform Public About Police Excessive Force

Arturo Castañares
Publisher
In the nearly two weeks since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a concerted effort is afoot among conservative voices to build a counter-narrative to the public protests about racial bias by police: that whites are more likely to be killed by police than people of color.
An article this week on Fox News from the National Review (a conservative magazine) and an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal (owned by Fox News parent company News Corp) both made similar arguments that no police bias exists against black Americans.
The Wall Street Journal article titled “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism” concluded that “there’s no evidence of widespread racial bias” among police. The Fox News piece called “Institutional racism among police? Let’s look at the numbers” concluded that a news headline claiming that black Americans are 2.5 times more likely than whites to be killed by police was “fiction” and “sheer demagoguery“.
The statistical datum they both use to “prove” their point is that more white persons have been killed so far this year than black persons. This statement is true.
It’s also true that there were more white people than blacks or Latinos killed in 2019 and 2018 as well.
In fact, in 2017, there were more than twice as many whites killed by police than blacks. In raw numbers, 457 whites and 223 blacks were killed by police that year. 179 Latinos were killed by police that year, too.
So, on the surface, it’s possible to conclude that whites are more than twice as likely to be killed by police, contrary to the focus of the on-going protests alleging police biases toward blacks and Latinos.
But reaching such a superficial conclusion badly misrepresents the true impact of police shootings on communities of color.
Although it is true that more than twice as many whites as blacks were shot to death by police in 2017, whites make up over 76% of the US population and blacks only about 13%. Latinos total a little over 17% of the US population.
For a more accurate comparison, whites should represent nearly than six times the number of police deaths than blacks if they were to be proportionately representative of the US population.
Instead, when deaths are compared based on population, we see a vastly different outcome of death rates among people of color at the hands of police officers.
In 2017, 5.18 blacks per million and 3.19 Latinos per million were killed by police, compared to only 1.81 whites per million.
Viewed this way, blacks are three and a half times more likely – and Latinos nearly twice as likely – to be killed by police than whites, adjusting for population.
Now that’s a staggering statistic.
Communities of color have long complained about disparate treatment at the hands of police officers, whether in non-lethal interactions with police (ie higher rates of traffic stops, stop-and-frisk policing, and random stops) as well as in officer-involved deaths.
Although police dispute that racial biases exist and lead to discriminatory practices, the number of police interactions prove that minorities are disproportionately stopped, interrogated, arrested, and killed at rates higher than would be expected by their proportional population.
And the high number of unjustified police shootings and killings have only added fuel to what the community has always feared; that police act overly aggressively toward black and brown suspects.
The case of George Floyd was just the latest in a string of high-profile deaths where police used excessive force against an unarmed or retreating person of color, most commonly black.
Floyd was handcuffed and detained by officers for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. After Floyd was handcuffed and laid on the street, a white officer kept his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck until he passed out. His cries of “I can’t breathe” were ignored. Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital. All four officers involved are now facing charges in his death.
In 2014, Eric Garner was arrested for allegedly selling single cigarettes on the street. He was detained by several officers as one put Garner in a chokehold. Garner can be seen in the video saying, “I can’t breathe” 11 times before he passed out. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A grand jury declined to charge the officer in the case.
That same year, Jamir Harris, a 12-year-old black kid, was sitting at a park table when someone called 911 to report someone “possibly a juvenile” with a gun that was “probably fake”. Two police officers drove their car through the park and pulled up right next to Harris. One officer got out of the patrol car and immediately shot Harris to death. No charges were filed against the officer. The gun Harris had was a plastic toy pistol.
Jerome Reid was a passenger in a car that was pulled over in Bridgeton, New Jersey, in December 2014. The police car dash camera recorded Reid getting out of the car with arms in the air and telling officers, “I ain’t doing nothing. I’m not reaching for nothing, bro,” before the two officers fired nine shots and killed him. The officers were not charged.
Walter Scott’s shooting in 2015 also led to community protests after a white police officer shot Scott in the back as he ran away after a traffic stop. The shooting was recorded by an eyewitness and directly contradicted the officer’s initial report that Scott took the officer’s gun and posed a threat. The video forced police to fire the officer and he is still facing a murder charge in the case.
And, of course, the most notorious excessive force incident caught on camera was the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. King was hit with batons more than 50 times by four officers that stood over him as he laid helplessly in the street. A man standing on his balcony recorded the assault that clearly showed the all-white police officers used excessive force.
The four officers were charged but all were acquitted, which sparked riots that lasted for six days and killed 63 people. The National Guard, Army, and Marines were called in to assist LAPD in finally quelling the riots. A federal grand jury later filed civil rights charges against the officers and two were convicted and sentenced to prison.
King’s media comments during the riots became a signature cry for peace when he asked, “Can we, can we get along?”
Now nearly 30 years later, the country is facing a similar situation after a case of police excessive use of force, and community leaders pleading for change. The names have changed, but the cries remain the same; communities of color are disproportionately impacted by police use of excessive force and the videos prove it
The protests happening in our cities are not just our brothers and sisters from the black community. People of all colors, races, and socio-economic levels are protesting what is clearly a nationwide problem because racism, or racial bias, in policing is a disease that must be irradicated.
Some critics of the protests point to the instances of looting and crimes as their evidence that the demonstrations are “staged” or just excuses for violence. Some blame Antifa and other fringe groups or out-of-town “paid agitators” for fomenting the protests.
Some even point to Floyd’s (and other victims’) past criminal histories as some sort of reason to either justify their mistreatment or excuse officers’ actions.
The Minneapolis police union leader released a letter this week outlining Floyd’s past conviction for assault and robbery, drug charges, and theft with a firearm. He raised Floyd’s “violent criminal history” and said the protests are the work of “a terrorist movement.”
The problem with that line of defense is two-fold; (1) the officers didn’t know about Floyd’s record when they detained and killed him, and (2) someone’s past record does not justify police officers becoming the judge, jury, and executioner of a suspect on the street.
And the narrative that the protests are the work of professional agitators, anti-government organizations, or out-of-town trouble-makers does not pan out when reviewing arrest records from recent protests.
Among 217 people arrested on non-violent charges last weekend at rallies in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., more than 85% were local residents, and only a few had any connections to organizations. Of those arrested for looting, arson, or theft during the protests, most had prior criminal records, but again, most were locals. No professional agitators or roving groups of protests. For the most part, protests are genuine expressions of the level of frustration felt by communities of color and those that sympathize with our blight.
Although President Trump has specifically called out Antifa as a “terrorist organization” that he claims is behind the protests, there is no clear evidence of any large-scale involvement of any such groups. Reports that bricks and rocks were positioned at protests sites by these groups to be used as weapons against police have been debunked as having already been in place before the protests as part of on-going construction projects or other justifiable explanations not related to the protests.
Deflecting the conversation away from race only perpetuates the problem. When Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling during football games in 2016 to silently protest racism, he was booed by some and branded by Trump and others as “un-American” and called his protest disrespectful to the American flag and our military. The NFL owners objected to his protests and Kaepernick went unsigned as a free agent the next year even though he was one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the game. He never played again and lost millions of dollars, but he did not relent.
This week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a letter stating that the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier“, that the NFL “condemn[s] racism and the systematic oppression of black people“, and that “the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.” Finally.
Protesting against government actions is a hallowed tradition in the United States. This country was founded on, and has progressed through, peaceful (and sometimes violent) protests that ultimately brought about societal changes.
The end of slavery. Women’s suffrage. Workers’ rights. The Civil Rights movement. Gay marriage. Our democracy itself.
These giant steps forward in our country all came at a cost to those that suffered under disparate treatment before and those brave enough to fight for equality and freedom to change it.
It’s been 155 years since the end of the Civil War, 153 years since the adoption of the 14th Amendment that guaranteed equal protection under the law, and 56 years since the passage of the Civil Rights Act that ended segregation, yet people of color are still treated differently by our criminal justice system, our economic system, and, clearly, by our police.
We must all be part of the conversation and part of the solution. The first step in solving any problem is acknowledging it exists, dealing honestly with the facts, and then doing something about it.
Unfair, biased, and race-based treatment of people of color exists, and we are all part of the problem if we’re not part of the solution.
