California is in a Drought & Water Cuts May be Coming

By Armando Mercado

If you own a garden in parts of Southern California, you might want to consider swapping your plants forcacti, and that’s not a stretch.

The water authority in southern California reported that starting June 1, it will impose some of the most significant restrictions on water use due to drought and water shortages.

Outdoor watering of gardens will be limited to one day a week. Still, the Metropolitan Water District in Southern California has warned that watering will be banned entirely if necessary.

Southern California water authorities have declared a water shortage emergency due to unprecedented drought conditions across the state.

California still retains several supply resources that are part of the so-called State Water Project. However, the levels of rivers and lakes are an alarming situation.

“With three years of unprecedented drought conditions resulting in historically low deliveries, our ability to recover supply is being tested like never before,” the district told La Prensa San Diego.

The authority declared an emergency, asked to reduce consumption consciously, and warned that it would impose fines on those who disobeyed.

“We just don’t have enough water to meet normal demands this year,” the district added.

“Today’s drought is the most severe in California history. In addition, record dry conditions over the pastthree years are increasingly stressing our water supplies.”

To face these unprecedented conditions, the authorities that control water consumption will have to resort to measures that are also unprecedented.

“These last three months have been the three driest months since we have kept a record of our water resources,” official Luis Cetina from the water district told La Prensa San Diego.

“We need residents and businesses across Southern California to heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call to immediately reduce water usage by 20 to 30 percent. We must take this drought seriously,” an official said.

The measures will initially apply to parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties, but it does not mean that the rest of the state will be exempt from restrictions on water use.

From June 1, the restrictions will apply to at least six million people in that region.

The drought has lasted for three years, and the period from January to March of this year has been the driest quarter in many years when it is usually the season when it rains and snows and the reservoirs in which water is conserved fill naturally.

“I want to emphasize how critical this is: the amount of water available right now will not be enough to sustainus throughout the year unless we do something different,” said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager ofthe Metropolitan District.

The manager asked for calculations to reduce water consumption. Governor Gavin Newsom has called for consumption to be reduced by 15 percent overall in the state to provide water to regions that need it most.

In Southern California, a resident consumes 125 gallons of water per day and would now have an average of 80 gallons available.

The district’s director of operations, Deven Upadhyay, explained that reducing outdoor watering is the most efficient way to save water. Activity is restricted to just one day a week, a measure that will be more critical as soon as summer arrives.

However, the restrictions do not mean the death of garden plants and trees; the owners will be authorized to water them and save their lives with hand watering, not automatic irrigation systems.

They will also be able to use drip irrigation systems with hoses that irrigate plants and gardens with frequent drops.

Southern California water officials added to the restrictions on water consumption also unprecedented penalties: fines of up to $2,000 for each acre-foot of water consumption that exceeds the limits imposed by the authorities.

Official Luis Cetina explained that “simply, whoever does not obey the restriction on water consumption will be fined.”

One acre-foot, a measure of water, would roughly equal the perimeter of a covered football field with one foot of water depth.

Some scientists believe that the most severe drought in the last three years is part of a more extended drought that has gradually worsened since 2000.

The broader drought has meant that the natural reservoirs that store water for the Southern California region are now experiencing shortages, also accentuated by a lack of rain and snow in the first quarter of the year.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California confirmed in a Twitter message that “the last three years are projected to be the driest years in our state’s history, leading to drought conditions unlike anything we have experienced before.”