UPDATE: Super Tuesday Election Results

By Arturo Castañares

Editor-at-Large

(Story updated March 4, 2020 @ 12:01am)

Super Tuesday brought many national and local races into more clear focus and gave some candidates huge boosts while clearing the field of many others.

Presidential Race

At the top of the ticket, Democratic candidates for president flipped positions as former Vice-President Joe Biden overtook Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders as the front runner for the nomination after 18 states have now voted.

Before Tuesday, many anticipated that Biden would build on the momentum he gained after winning Saturday’s primary in South Carolina and that he would begin to narrow the delegate count gap with Sanders. By late Tuesday night, it was clear, however, that Biden had surpassed expectations and won the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennesee, and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Sanders won his home state of Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and leads Biden by 10 points in California, which has the most delegates to award.

At the end of Tuesday night, with California still counting ballots that could take several more days or weeks to complete, Biden leads the delegate race with 321 to Sanders’ 245.

Two other top-tier candidates underperformed on Tuesday, and may both be considering suspending their campaigns.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York Coty, spent an estimated $500 million of his own money and ended up winning only 17 delegates. The only contest he won was American Samoa, where he gained 4 delegates, and earned the rest in California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah where he garnered at nearly 15% of the vote to qualify for proportional delegates. But Bloomberg failed to convince voters that he was the viable compromise candidate that could emerge to beat Donald Trump in November.

The other underperformer of the night was Massachusetts US Senator Elizbeth Warren that lost even her own home state where she came in third place to Biden and Sanders, respectively. Warren came in fourth in both California and Texas where she didn’t break the 15% threshold to earn delegates. She finished the night with only 20 delegates in total.

Lastly, Hawai’i Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard came in second in American Samoa and earned just one delegate during all of the primaries.

Three candidates that dropped out of the race in recent days and endorsed Biden over the weekend and Monday may have helped him consolidate support; Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar’s endorsement seems to have helped Biden win her state of Minnesota because exit polls showed that many voters that made their decision to vote for Biden in recent days had a favorable impression of Klobuchar.

Another recent endorsement that most likely helped Biden was that of former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke who joined Biden at an event in Dallas on Monday night. O’Rourke also ran for president but dropped out in November. He remains very popular in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

Pressure will surely mount for Warren to drop out of the race. She is more ideologically aligned with Sanders and her support among women could help him expand his base beyond his very enthusiastic core of young and Latino voters.

Congressional Races

In San Diego County, the race to replace disgraced former Congressman Duncan Hunter in the 50th District looks like it will be a run-off in November between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and former Republican Congressman Darrell Issa. Campa-Najjar ran two years ago against Hunter and lost in the General Election, but returned this year to challenge Hunter before Hunter later resigned after being indicted and pled guilty to campaign finance violations. Hunter resigned in early January, but a special election was not called so the seat has remained vacant. Campa Najjar was leading Issa 34.7% to 24.0%. Former San Diego City Councilman and radio talk show host Carl DeMaio was in third place late Tuesday night, running 2.5% behind Issa.

Congressman Juan Vargas was leading Juan Hidalgo, Jr. in the 51st District by a margin of 67.6% to 32.4%. Vargas was first elected in 2012.

In the 53rd Congressional District where 15 candidates sought to replace retiring Congresswoman Susan Davis, Democrats Sara Jacobs and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez looked to be headed to a November runoff as Jacobs led Gomez by a margin of 29.4% to 17.9%. Jacobs, grand-daughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs, ran two years ago in a North County district but changed to the 53rd after Davis announced her retirement. Davis was first elected to Congress in 2000.

Congressman Scott Peters in the 52nd District will face businessman Jim DeBello in November. Peters led DeBello 47.9% to 36.8% in what is usually a hotly contested seat. Peters was first elected in 2012.

County Races

San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox’s upcoming retirement from District 1 this year after 25 years in office lead eight candidates to run for the open seat. California State Senator Ben Hueso led San Diego Port Commissioner Rafa Castellanos by a 31% to 17% gap on Tuesday night. In third place was Southwestern College Board Member Nora Vargas, at 13.1%, and still within the margin to potentially close the gap. Only the top two candidates will face off in November, so the race was still to close to call.

In District 2, former State Senator Joel Anderson led Poway Mayor Steve Vaus by a 37.8% to 34% margin Tuesday night. Both will fight it out in November. The seat is being vacated this year by Supervisor Diane Jacob which has held the seat since 1994.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar is running for re-election in District 3 and was leading first-time candidate Terra Lawson-Remer by a 47.6% to 28.5% margin. In third place was Oceanside Councilmember Olga Diaz at 23.9%. The top two will go on tho the General Election in November. Gaspar was first elected in 2016.

Local Races

Chula Vista Councilmembers Steve Padilla and Mike Diaz comfortably lead in their respective districts with each receiving more than 50% of the vote, but a recent rule change now forces the top two candidates in each district to a run-off election in November. Padilla will face Henry A. Martinez II in District 3, and Diaz will compete against Andrea Cardenas in District 4.

The final candidates in the race for San Diego Mayor were still too close to call on Tuesday night as State Assemblyman Todd Gloria lead all candidate with 39.7% of the vote, San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman was second with 25.8%, and San Diego City Councilwoman Barabra Bry was only 1.7% behind Sherman at 24.1%. The top two voter getters will head to the runoff in November to replace outgoing Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott is running for re-election, and lead two candidates with 66.5% of the vote, and local attorney Cory Briggs was in second with 24.6%. That race will also be decided in November.

Final Results

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates that final vote total will not be available for nearly a month as last-minute absentee and provisional ballots are counted by hand. The Registrar has 30 days to certify the final election results.