Two Dead in National City Standoff

By Mario A. Cortez

An eight-hour standoff in National City came to an end with two fatalities.

At about 9:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to 1019 E. 8th Street after a 911 caller reported gunfire at a nearby apartment building.

Upon arrival, National City Police Department (NCPD) officers found a male gunshot victim with a wound on his torso, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A second male victim, who was declared dead at the scene, was located nearby.

According to the gunshot victim, two more people were still inside the apartment and may have been seriously injured and armed.

A SWAT team was called to assist with the situation and helped evacuate the occupants inside of the apartment.

After several hours, a Hispanic male voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

This individual was rushed to a hospital to treat severe injuries under police escort.

Upon entry to the apartment, the SWAT team found made killed by gunshot.

According to a NCPD release, the Investigations Division was called to the scene to handle the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two men who were killed in Saturday’s events.

Names and other identifying details will be revealed by the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office after their initial investigation has been conducted.