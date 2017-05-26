Breaking News

Teachers Association to Hold Rally at Otay Detention Facility

May 26, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

National City Elementary Teachers Association will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m., at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in response to reports that two parents were detained by an immigration agency on Tuesday.

The teachers association earlier this week released a statement demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents immediately desist from targeting parents from National School District.

According to the release, both mother, Rosenda Pérez, and father, Francisco Duarte, were taken into custody and the children were left unattended.

“These sweeps and raids are having a chilling effect on National School District students’ rights to access their local public school,” according to the teachers association press release.

In a video published on YouTube May 25, the four children of the detained parents asked for help from the community.

According to the Facebook invite the teachers association is asking people to join in supporting the children by rallying and attending the press conference.

Francisco Duarte Jr., 19, speaks with media at Otay Mesa Detention Center Friday, May 26.

Story is developing.

