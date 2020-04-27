Some Local Beaches to Open Monday April 27

By Sandra G. Leon

Some local San Diego area beaches will be open again on Monday, April 27th, as some COVID-19 crisis stay-at-home order restrictions are lifted.

On Friday, April 24, the County of San Diego announced that local cities could open beaches starting on Monday, but the state and county stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

The cities of San Diego, Encinitas, and Coronado will allow water recreational sports, running, and walking at the beaches, and Imperial Beach will allow walking and running on the sidewalks and sand but will not allow anyone in the ocean until water pollution levels return to normal at its beaches. The City of San Diego will keep parking lots closed at Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, and Pacific Beach, and will not allow any group gatherings, or lying down on the beach.

Other cities decided not to open their beaches until later dates.

The Carlsbad City Council voted Saturday to keep its local beach, parks, and trails closed until May 1. The cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach do not plan to reopen on Monday but have not set a firm date on when they may reopen their beaches.

California State Parks is not opening state-controlled beaches in North County on Monday, and has not announced any opening plans.