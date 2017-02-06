San Ysidro School Superintendent Covered Up Hiring Female Companion

By Eduardo Rueda - Investigative Reporter

The Superintendent of the San Ysidro School District hired a woman he was in a relationship with and later retaliated against an employee that warned him about the potential conflict of interest.



Dr. Julio Fonseca, 41, became the Superintendent in June 2015 after the District’s former leader, Manuel Paul, was indicted in a wide-ranging corruption scandal that lead to the conviction of 15 other defendants. Paul pled guilty to accepting cash from a prospective contractor and was sentenced to 60 days in federal custody.



For Fonseca, who previously served as Assistant Superintendent at Bassett Unified School District in Los Angeles County, the position at San Ysidro is his first assignment as the leader of a school district.



In December 2015, just a few months into his new job, Fonseca oversaw the hiring of a woman he was dating, and he failed to disclose the personal relationship to the Board when it voted to ratify her employment.



The District’s Board policies state that the “Superintendent has primary responsibility for overseeing the district’s personnel system” and that the “Superintendent shall nominate all personnel for employment, and the Board shall approve only those persons so recommended.”



Further, Board policies state that the “Governing Board is committed to staff and community confidence in district hiring, promotion and other employment decisions by promoting practices that are free of conflicts of interest and/or the appearance of impropriety,” and further states that “the Superintendent or designee may determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether to appoint a person to a position in the same department or facility as an employee with whom he/she maintains a personal relationship when that relationship has the potential to create (1) an adverse impact on supervision, safety, security, or morale of other district employees or (2) a conflict of interest for the individuals involved which is greater because of their relationship than it would be for another person.”



Before the vote to hire the female employee, another District employee, Enrique Gonzalez, ran into Fonseca and the woman in La Jolla over a weekend. Fonseca introduced Gonzalez to his date.



The following week, while at the District office, Fonseca confided in Gonzalez that he was going to hire the woman, and asked that he not tell anyone about their relationship. Gonzalez worked closely with Fonseca at the District and reported directly to him. Gonzalez followed that request from his supervisor.



Although the hiring appears to conflict with Board policies, and may not be illegal, it did create a conflict for the Superintendent.



Soon after her hiring, Gonzalez raised the issue of the perception of favoritism in the hiring of the woman to the District’s outside legal counsel, William Trejo. Gonzalez informed Trejo that other employees in the office were already discussing the fact that Fonseca was taking the new female employee to lunch, but they still did not know he had a personal relationship with her. Gonzalez discussed the issue of the female employee with several District officials and Trejo.



Within days, Gonzalez was directed not to report directly to the Superintendent any longer, but, instead, to report to the Assistant Superintendent.



Then, on January 19, 2016, Gonzalez’s employment with the District was abruptly terminated without notice. Gonzalez was at his desk when the District’s Executive Director of Human Resources, Amy Hunt, asked to meet with him. She then presented Gonzalez with a termination letter and he was escorted from the offices. At the time, Gonzalez was still in the probationary period for new hires and had no employment contract with the District.



The termination letter was signed by Hunt, but included an attachment of the Board Policy that states the “Superintendent or designee may dismiss an employee during the initial probationary period.”



Gonzalez contacted an attorney to challenge his termination, feeling he was fired in retaliation for speaking up about the Superintendent’s relationship with the female employee. As a matter of process, Gonzalez filed a formal Tort Claim stating “wrongful termination” as the injury, but did not outline the specific details of his claim.



Led by attorney Trejo, the same attorney Gonzalez had warned about the female employee, the District quickly responded with allegations Gonzalez had missed work, failed to provide work plans, and did not report for duty. Before his termination, however, the District had not provided Gonzalez with any notices, letter of reprimand, or other adverse action or complaints about his work.



In March 2016, the District engaged in settlement talks with Gonzalez and his attorney, but the District did not investigate the claims of wrongful termination outlined in the tort claim form. Gonzalez and his attorneys had not yet presented his case stating that he had discussed the female employee with several District officials before he was abruptly terminated in retaliation.



On March 10, 2016, the Board received an annual evaluation of Fonseca’s performance conducted by Trejo, the District’s lawyer. It does not appear that Trejo informed the Board of the on-going issue of Gonzalez’s termination and the female employee during the evaluation. Fonseca’s contract was later extended and his pay increased.



The following month, before any legal discovery or filings were conducted, the District offered Gonzalez a “Separation Agreement” describing “a lump sum severance payment in an amount equivalent to, and not to exceed, the combined value of one (1) year’s salary ($104,433) and one (1) years’ medical and dental benefits ($9,000 combined total), for a total of one hundred thirteen thousand four hundred and thirty-three dollars ($113,433).”



The agreement also included a waiver of all claims against the District for wrongful termination, retaliation, defamation and other potential claims. Additionally, the agreement included a clause requiring Gonzalez to agree to “keep the terms for this Separation Agreement, and the fact that this Separation Agreement exists, strictly confidential” and that he “will not disclose, discuss, or reveal any information concerning this Separation Agreement” to anyone “including, but not limited to, any member of the press.”



The agreement was executed on April 15, 2016. When asked to comment for this story, Gonzalez said he cannot discuss any aspects of his departure from the District.



In reviewing the minutes of all Board meetings between January and May 2016, there are no records of any Board votes to approve a separation agreement with Gonzalez, nor was the issue discussed in any public open session of the Board.



Michael Curran, of Curran & Curran Law, a local attorney specializing in employment cases, reviewed the case and believes the Superintendent violated Board policies on conflicts of interest, as well as avoiding the appearance of/or actual improprieties. Curran also believes that Fonseca overstepped his authority and likely violated the law in initialing and authorizing the unapproved payment of public funds to Gonzalez, without requisite Board approval.



“It appears the Superintendent failed to disclose a romantic relationship that would certainly have been of concern to the Board in reviewing his hiring recommendation,” Curran said.



“In addition, if the Superintendent secretly authorized a settlement payment of public funds to the fired employee who had raised issues about preferential treatment of an employee involved in a relationship with the Superintendent, such a payment without Board authorization could easily be viewed as a self-serving gift of public funds, or a blatant misappropriations of public funds, both of which violate Board policy and are illegal under state law,” Curran added.



A similar case of a Superintendent approving payments without Board approval was recently decided by the California Supreme Court. In that case, Jeffrey Hubbard, the Superintendent of the Beverly Hills School District, authorized payments to a female employee, including a $20,000 stipend, and a $500 per month increase to her car allowance. In both instances, the Superintendent issued the payments without a vote of the school board.



One of Hubbard’s defenses was that he mentioned the payments to the Board in closed session meetings and, seeing no objections, took that to mean he was authorized to process the payments, but no formal Board vote was taken on the payments.



The Supreme Court disagreed and upheld two felony counts of misappropriations of funds against Hubbard, finding that “Hubbard abused his position of power to arrange for these payments — payments that almost certainly would not have happened but for Hubbard‘s actions.”



The case hinged on the question of whether Hubbard was responsible for “the receipt, safekeeping, transfer or disbursement of public moneys in his role as superintendent.”



The Court found that Hubbard “owed a general and widely recognized duty to safeguard school district funds, his contract charged him with overseeing the budget and business affairs of the District, and he exercised his formal authority in explicitly directing his subordinates to make the payments at issue in this case on his behalf.”



Hubbard was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 280 hours of community service, three years’ probation, ordered to pay $23,500 in restitution to his district, and pay a $6,000 fine.



Fonseca and the female employee were seen together at a music concert in October 2016. As of last week, she was still employed by the District.



Since his separation from the District, Gonzalez has continued to serve as a consultant to the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), and as Chief Operating Officer for La Prensa San Diego. Gonzalez has previously worked for the San Diego County Office of Education for over a dozen years.