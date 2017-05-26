Breaking News

Residents Denounce Detention of Local Parents by ICE

May 26, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Francisco Duarte, 19, speaks with media at Otay Mesa Detention Center Friday, May 26.

Local residents showed up to the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Friday, May 26, in order to call for the release of Francisco and Rosenda Duarte, two National City Residents who, according to community members, have been unjustly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The day’s demonstrations outside the detention facility included a press conference, scheduled for 2 p.m., and a rally in support of the Duartes.

The arrests that set off this demonstrations occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 23rd, when Francisco and Rosenda Duarte were apprehended by plainclothes ICE agents, leaving their elementary-aged children without parental supervision.

The Duartes have reportedly been in the United States for over 20 years and both have clean criminal records.

The Duartes’ eldest son, Francisco Jr., a college student, is currently head of the household.

On Wednesday, the National City Elementary Teachers Association released a media advisory and press release informing of the press conference.

Through the press release, the National City Elementary Teachers Association demanded that ICE cease the targeting of parents in the National School District.
“These sweeps and raids are having a chilling effect on National School District students’ rights to access their local public school,” according to press release emitted by the teachers’ association.

The Otay Mesa Detention Facility is owned and operated by the Corrections Corporation of America, a private prison company which holds a contract with ICE.

