Only 1.5% of San Diego County Population Tested for COVID-19

By Sandra G. Leon

San Diego County health officials yesterday released updated statistics that show only 1.5% of the County’s population has been tested for the COVID-19 virus, totaling 50,271 tests and 3,432 confirmed cases.

A total of 271 people have died of the virus in San Diego County.

The totals up through April 28th tracked 761 patients in the hospital, with 241 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The deadly virus has affected more people in the 50-59 year old range with 649 cases, followed by 642 cases among patients between 30-39, 598 cases among those 40-49, 519 cases among 20-29 year olds, and 431 cases among 60-69 year olds.

Patients between 70-79 reported 259 cases, and 224 cases are among patients 80 or older.

Younger patients have only accounted for 26 cases among kids under 9 years old, and 81 cases among 10-19 year olds.

County COVID-19 cases included slightly more men than women with 1,754 male patients and 1,673 females.

County health officials will continue to monitor cases and deaths as stay-at-home restrictions at the state and local level begin to ease. Any uptick in reported cases may require health officials to adjust restrictive orders.