Free Meals for Kids at Designated School Sites During Coronavirus Closures

By Alberto Garcia

Children between the ages of 2 and 18 can access free meals for breakfast and lunch at certain school sites throughout the county during the school closures due to the coronavirus.

The San Diego County Office of Education released a list of sites where children can receive meals on weekdays beginning March 16th.

The following sites may have differing dates and times depending on school district:

Carlsbad Unified School District

— Jefferson Elementary School, 3743 Jefferson St. (lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday)

Grossmont Union High School District

— Juvenile Court and Community Schools (9:30 a.m. breakfast; noon lunch)

— Innovations (North), 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103

— 37ECB (Metro), 3720 El Cajon Blvd., back door of school

— SCREC (South), 800 National City Blvd., National City, garage area

— La Mesa (East), 8374 Hercules St., La Mesa, parking area

La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools

(Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on March 16 only. Breakfast for the following day will be distributed with subsequent meals. Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 16-27.)

— La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Ave., La Mesa

— Parkway Middle School, 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa

— Spring Valley Academy, 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley

— STEAM Academy, 1001 Leland St., Spring Valley

Oceanside Unified School District

(11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick-up Monday through Friday)

— Oceanside High School, 1 Pirates Cove Way

— El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive

— Mission Elementary, 2100 Mission Ave.

— Libby Elementary, 423 W. Redondo Drive

Poway Unified School District

(Free brown-bag lunches available at all school sites from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Free bagged breakfasts available from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at sites that normally serve breakfast.)

— Los Penasquitos Elementary School, 14125 Cuca St, San Diego

— Midland Elementary School, 13910 Midland Rd, Poway

— Pomerado Elementary School, 12321 9th St, Poway

— Valley Elementary School, 13000 Bowron Rd #5799, Poway

— Meadowbrook Middle School, 12320 Meadowbrook Lane, Poway

— Mt. Carmel High School, 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

— Poway High School, 15500 Espola Rd, Poway

— Westview High School, 13500 Camino Del Sur (lunches will be distributed in front of the campus. Students picking up meals must provide their pin number for tracking purposes only.

San Diego Unified School District

(The Food Service Department will conduct a drive-through or walk-up distribution. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. All food must be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

— Clark Middle, 4388 Thorn St.

— Cherokee Point Elementary, 3735 38th St.

— Sherman Elementary, 301 22nd St.

— Zamorano Elementary, 2655 Casey St.

— Kearny High, 1954 Komet Way

— O’Farrell Charter, 6130 Skyline Drive

— Walker Elementary, 245 Hillery Drive

— Farb Middle, 880 La Cuenta Drive

San Ysidro School District

— La Mirada Elementary School, 222 Avenida De La Madrid, breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

— San Ysidro Middle School, 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

— Willow Elementary School, 226 Willow Rd, lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vista Unified School District

(The district’s Child Nutrition Services Department will serve meals during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Meal services will not be provided during the spring break week of March 30-April 3.)

— Roosevelt Middle School, 850 Sagewood Drive, Oceanside.

— Vista High School, 1 Panther Way

— Grapevine Elementary, 630 Grapevine Rd.

— Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Drive

— Foothill Oak Elementary, 1370 Oak Drive

— Boys and Girls Club of Vista, 410 W California Ave.

Sweetwater Union High School District

Food distribution will be a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution will begin on Monday, March 16, 2020 and times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following schools sites will participate in the meal program:

Castle Park Middle School Quintard Street160 Quintard Street

Chula Vista, CA 91911 In front of School Castle Park High School Hilltop Drive (Quintard St. drive through)1395 Hilltop Drive

Chula Vista, CA 91911 In front of School Chula Vista High School K Street820 Fourth Avenue

Chula Vista, CA 91911 On side of School Chula Vista Middle School 5th Avenue415 Fifth Avenue

Chula Vista, CA 91910 In front of School Granger Junior High School Parking Lot (E 20th St. & Granger Ave)2101 Granger Avenue

National City, CA 91950 Front Parking Lot Hilltop Middle School E. J Street44 East J Street

Chula Vista, CA 91910 Side Parking lot Hilltop High School Claire Avenue555 Claire Avenue

Chula Vista, CA 91910 In front of School Mar Vista High School Elm Avenue505 Elm Avenue

Imperial Beach, CA 91932 In front of School Mar Vista Academy S. 17th Street1267 Thermal Avenue

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School Montgomery Middle School Picador Blvd1051 Picador Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School Montgomery High School Palm Avenue3250 Palm Avenue

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School National City Middle School D Avenue1701 D Avenue

National City, CA 91950 In front of School Southwest Middle School Iris Avenue2710 Iris Avenue

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School Southwest High School Hollister Street1685 Hollister Street

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School Sweetwater High School Highland Avenue2900 Highland Avenue

National City, CA 91950 In front of School San Ysidro High School Airway Road5353 Airway Road

San Diego, CA 92154 In front of School