First US Death from Coronavirus Confirmed

By Alberto Garcia

A man in the state of Washington died Saturday from the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed death from the illness in the US since the outbreak began in China in early December.

The patient was first diagnosed on Friday along with an unrelated woman in Washington. The other patient is still being held in isolation at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, a suburb of Seattle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, now appears to be spreading in the US to people that have not had any foreign travel or knowingly been in contact with someone who has traveled to affected areas. There are now three such cases, known as community spread, in the U.S.

A third case involves a teenaged student in Snohomish County, Washington.

In total, 68 people in the US have been confirmed to have the coronavirus and several hundred patients are under observation with symptoms consistent with the virus.

Confirmation of new cases has been delayed because of a backlog in testing for the virus within the U.S. Test kits distributed by the CDC required that most of the testing happen at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Federal health officials now say they have resolved the issue and are now working to distribute new test kits across the country that can perform the tests independently.

A delay in confirming a case at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento was caused because the patient didn’t meet the CDC’s threshold to approve a coronavirus test at first, and the test was administered days later.

124 health care workers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at UC Davis Medical Center were sent home and required to quarantine themselves during the virus’ 14-day incubation period.

The fastest growth in confirmed cases has been in South Korea where over 800 cases were confirmed between Friday and Saturday. That country now has 3,150 confirmed cases, the second-highest behind China, and 16 deaths.

Italy has the third highest cases at 1,128 and 29 deaths.

Of the 86,004 confirmed cases worldwide, China has the most with 79,251, and 2,835 deaths so far.

President Trump held his second press conference on the coronavirus on Saturday, which included Vice-President Mike Pence and top health officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield.