Chula Vista Councilman Steve Padilla Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Arturo Castanares

Editor-at-Large

Steve Padilla, a Chula Vista Councilman and Chairman of the California Coastal Commission, announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I am doing very well, I’m feeling well, thanks to the support of amazing health care professions and amazing family and friends who, while keeping their distance, are doing their best to be as supportive of me as they possible can,” Padilla said in a video posted on Twitter.

Padilla represents Chula Vista’s District 3 which includes the southeastern parts of the City, and is also a member and Chairman of the statewide Coastal Commission. Padilla was first elected to the City Council in 1994 and again in 1998, before being elected Mayor of Chula Vista in 2002, and served until 2006. He was elected to the Council again in 2016, and is currently seeking re-election.

“No doubt many of my friends and colleagues and members of the public will have come into contact with me over the last week, and I wanted to provide this information to you so that you can take steps to protect your health and the health of your loved ones,” Padilla said.

Padilla did not disclose where he believes he may have contracted the virus.

“This is a scary time. My symptoms– fever, body aches, headaches, chills — came on very rapidly,” Padilla added.

San Diego County’s Public Health Officer reports that there have been 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in the County, eight of which required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.