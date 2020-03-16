CA Governor Closes All Bars, Nightclubs, and Brewpubs Because of Coronavirus

By Sandra G. Leon

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared that alcoholic drinking establishments close during the coronavirus outbreak, including bars, nightclubs, wineries, and beer brewpubs.

The Governor’s announcement keeps restaurants open but limits their seating to half the usual amount to create more space between patrons.

State health officials on Saturday also urged movie theaters to limit attendance to under 250 people per theater, and asked that moviegoers sit 6 feet apart from each other. Gambling casinos were told to limit patrons to 250 people per room and to disinfect their playing chips and slot machines frequently. As of Monday, both Pechanga casino in Temecula and Harrah’s casino near Escondido announced they will be closing for two weeks.

Some California cities are taking more drastic measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all restaurants in the City may only offer pickup, delivery, and drive-through services until at least March 31. The LA order also closed gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and arcades, but did not affecrt grocery stores and pharmacies.

Mayor Garcetti also placed a moratorium on evictions so people are not displaced during the health crisis .

“I have not taken these steps lightly,” Mayor Garcetti said. “To some it may feel wrong, but I would say it’s exactly when things feel wrong that it is the right time to do them. And when things feel right, it’s too late. We need to take these steps to protect our city right now,” Garcetti added.

Although Governor Newsom did not order all schools to close, the San Diego County Office of Education announced that all school districts in San Diego will close beginning Monday, March 16. Most district already had their Spring Break scheduled during the next three weeks, so now up to 85% of California’s students may have up to five weeks off from school depending on the district’s vacation schedule.

San Diego school districts have announced that they will provide free meals for children between 2 and 18 years old during the school closures. Click here to find school sites offering meals.