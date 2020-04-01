603 COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths in SD County

By Sandra G. Leon

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by County health officials on Monday includes 84 new cases, including a second San Diego Police Department officer.

The new totals show that the largest age group of the population with confirmed cases are between 30-39 with 148 cases, followed by 121 cases among people between 20 to 29 years of age. Four children under the age of nine have tested positive, including two infants. Twenty-nine patients over 80 years old have also tested positive.

Of the 603 reported cases, 256 were female and 345 were male, with two patients listed as “unknown” by the County.

The County also reported that 33 case and two deaths stemmed from four “congregate living sites”, including assisted living facilities, prisons, or large living facility with multiple residents.

On Tuesday, the County will issue a new public health order extending all closure orders that were set to expire Tuesday.

The closure order applies to schools, nonessential businesses, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, and anyone 65 or older should continue to quarantine themselves at home.